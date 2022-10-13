Capital One Financial Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $69.40 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

