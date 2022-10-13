Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Update

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OFSTF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OFSTF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -62.94.

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Carbon Streaming will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

