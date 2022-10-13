Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,217,300 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the September 15th total of 1,593,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRLFF shares. CIBC started coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF remained flat at $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

About Cardinal Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

