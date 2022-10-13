Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 244817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of C$58.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.67.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

