CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. 25,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,065. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 306,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.