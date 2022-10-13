CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.
CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. 25,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,065. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 306,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
