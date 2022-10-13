Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRS stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 762,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after buying an additional 95,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $18,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

