Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 1,023,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRRFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($20.92) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 279,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,427. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

