Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $83.78 million and $8.08 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.10 or 0.27241456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,417,161 tokens. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cartesi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 623,417,161 in circulation. The last known price of Cartesi is 0.13095939 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,543,178.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cartesi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.