Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Short Interest Update

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RENEU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,871. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.