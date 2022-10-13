Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,967. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,824,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,067.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,824,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,067.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,942.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after buying an additional 819,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145,743 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

