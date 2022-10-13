Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $179.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

