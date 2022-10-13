Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOEGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.