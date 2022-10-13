Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

