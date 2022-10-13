Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
Shares of CBOE opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.