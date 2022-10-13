CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Mary Jo Prigge Sells 5,954 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45.

On Monday, August 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,134,598.26.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

CCCS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 725,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CCCS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after buying an additional 13,003,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,702,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $23,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.