CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CDTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982. CDTi Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Get CDTi Advanced Materials alerts:

About CDTi Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.