CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,757. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.13 million, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Liner purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $224,799. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

