CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.02 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $104.80 million and $5.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,800.70 or 1.00023373 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003003 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00040753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00057969 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022823 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13237215 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,918,754.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

