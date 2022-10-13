Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.56.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.15.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 9.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

