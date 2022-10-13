Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.56.

CE opened at $89.92 on Monday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

