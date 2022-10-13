Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Cellectis Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,456. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $113.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 364.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

