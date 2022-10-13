Celo (CELO) Hits Market Cap of $344.90 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Celo has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $344.90 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,917,103 coins. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo (CELO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Celo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 467,917,103 in circulation. The last known price of Celo is 0.72196875 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,703,647.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

