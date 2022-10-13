Celo Dollar Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $50.99 million and approximately $371,590.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,293,280 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Celo Dollar has a current supply of 57,241,566.21607361 with 51,326,102.97725765 in circulation. The last known price of Celo Dollar is 0.99210363 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $510,202.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/.”

