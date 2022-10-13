Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded by William Blair

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Celyad Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CYAD opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.32.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

