Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded by William Blair

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Celyad Oncology Price Performance
Shares of CYAD opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.32.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile
