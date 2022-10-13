CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 456,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,977,312 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187,390 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 366,328 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,332,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 544,100 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

