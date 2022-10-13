Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETXP opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

