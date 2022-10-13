Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.38.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$6.33. The company had a trading volume of 454,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,662. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.8947826 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

