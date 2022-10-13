Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

CENTA opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,823.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 438,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after buying an additional 249,979 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after buying an additional 196,177 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,398,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

