Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Ceragon Networks Stock Down 1.1 %
CRNT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 9,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.31. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.54.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.