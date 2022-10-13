Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

CRNT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 9,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.31. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,040 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

