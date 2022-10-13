Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cerus Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

