C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

CFFI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 6,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.28. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in C&F Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

