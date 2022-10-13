CGI (NYSE:GIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.94.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

GIB stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. 1,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. CGI has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in CGI by 101.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.