Chainbing (CBG) Price Reaches $1.99 on Major Exchanges

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $366,691.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00010375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.28 or 0.27314536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing (CBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chainbing has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 33,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Chainbing is 2.0488689 USD and is down -10.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $444,193.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainbing.io.”

