Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $549.44.
CHTR stock traded up $12.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.84. 43,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,859. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $739.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.16.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
