Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $549.44.

CHTR stock traded up $12.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.84. 43,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,859. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $739.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.16.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

