Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) PT Raised to $51.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CQP. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.