Chiliz (CHZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $251.59 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.65 or 0.26701744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz (CHZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chiliz has a current supply of 8,888,888,888 with 6,000,386,952.730388 in circulation. The last known price of Chiliz is 0.1834171 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $148,081,744.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.