China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.36. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

