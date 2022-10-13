China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CHNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 1,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

