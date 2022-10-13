China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 124,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

