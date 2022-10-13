Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $603.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.21.
Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $584.65 million for the quarter. Chiyoda had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 2.20%.
Chiyoda Company Profile
Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.
