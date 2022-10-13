CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 72.0% in September

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the September 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Stock Performance

CHS Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $25.49 on Thursday. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

