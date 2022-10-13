CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.85

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 112249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.62.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$566.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.3618598 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

