CIBC Lowers Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$1.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial decreased their target price on Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Sierra Metals Price Performance
Shares of Sierra Metals stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
