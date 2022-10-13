Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2456227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

