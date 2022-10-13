Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 219.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.5% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock opened at $288.36 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.10 and a 200-day moving average of $270.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

