Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $438.22.

CTAS stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.83. 16,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

