Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58 billion-$8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Cintas Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $387.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.78.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $438.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.