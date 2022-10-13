Citigroup Trims AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price to $22.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $17.16 on Monday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 548.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 437,279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AZEK by 27.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AZEK by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 23.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

