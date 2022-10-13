Citigroup Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $42.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 424,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 124,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

