Citigroup Trims Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Target Price to $92.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XYL. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.44.

XYL stock opened at $87.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Xylem by 51.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

