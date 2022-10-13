City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $360.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.35), with a volume of 13592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.83).

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £186.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,069.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 432.53.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.