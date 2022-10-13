City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $395.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

About City Office REIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.